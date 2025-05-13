7 held for making cheat sheets

Sonepat police arrested a photocopy shop owner and six students involved in creating cheat sheets for students appearing in the Bachelor of Arts (third-year) Hindi examination on Monday. Sonepat ACP Rahul Dev said that they have recovered the material prepared for the exams. (HT File)

The police officials said that the accused were preparing chits for the Hindi exam of the Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak.

Sonepat ACP Rahul Dev said that they have recovered the material prepared for the exams.

“The photocopy owner was preparing copies of the answer chits and providing the same to students appearing in the MDU’s graduation examination,” he added.