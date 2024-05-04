7 years on, travel agent booked for duping Ludhiana man of 14.5 lakh

Nearly seven years after a city woman was duped of over ₹14 lakh, the police have registered a first-information report (FIR) against a female travel agent. According to police officials, the FIR has been lodged following an investigation. The accused has been identified as Meenu Bharti of Basant Avenue. (HT File Photo)

The accused has been identified as Meenu Bharti of Basant Avenue. The complainant, Krishankant Jain of Madhopuri Chowk, said that he had come in contact with Meenu through an acquaintance. The woman promised to arrange a Canadian visa for him and charged ₹14.50 lakh for it. Jain alleged that the woman neither arranged a visa, nor returned his money. He said that later, the accused stopped taking his calls.

He lodged a complaint with the police on September 8, 2017. After nearly seven years, the police lodged an FIR.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Pritpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 420 (cheating) and 120 B (party to a criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.