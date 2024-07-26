7 yrs on, asst jail supdt booked for abetting inmate’s suicide

Faridkot Police of Friday booked an assistant jail superintendent for abatement, seven years after an inmate committed suicide in Faridkot jail. (HT File)

Police on Friday booked an assistant jail superintendent for abatement, seven years after an inmate committed suicide in Faridkot jail.

Jugraj Singh was posted in the Faridkot Central Jail when a 55-year-old inmate, who was convicted of attempt to murder and was serving a seven-year jail term, committed suicide by hanging himself in his barrack in March 2017. The victim’s son, who was also convicted in the case, was lodged in the same barrack.

Sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh said a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Faridkot city police station on the recommendations of an inquiry report received from the additional sessions judge Rajeev Kalra. A few days after the suicide, a suicide note was forwarded to the sessions court. Additional session judge conducted an inquiry and recommended an FIR against the assistant jail superintendent for abetment of suicide,” the sub-inspector said.

“A case has been registered and the accused will be arrested soon as our team are looking for him,” he added.

In the suicide note, the inmate had accused Jugraj of harassment and inhumane behaviour. He held Jugraj responsible for forcing him to take the extreme step.

In the inquiry report, additional sessions judge Rajiv Kalra observed that “the charges were prima facie proved” against Jugraj on the basis of the suicide note.