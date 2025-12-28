70% govt jobs in Haryana going to outsiders: State Congess chief

Congress’s Haryana unit president Rao Narendra Singh on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the state’s BJP government, alleging that 70-80% of government jobs were being given to “outsiders”. Citing the recent assistant engineer recruitments, he said 185 of the 214 selected candidates were from outside the state (HT Photo for representation)

Rao questioned the state’s policy on government recruitment, asking if Haryana’s youth had become so “incompetent” that they were being deprived of jobs in favour of candidates from other states.

He also demanded the immediate cancellation of the assistant engineer recruitment in Haryana Power Utilities in line with the state’s “social and cultural” factors by prioritising local youth.

Citing the recent assistant engineer recruitments, he said 185 of the 214 selected candidates were from outside the state. Rao alleged that for the past 11 years, the State government misled youth with slogans like “no slip, no bribe” but unemployment, migration and frustration has increased.

Drug abuse gripping state youth, says Surjewala

Drug abuse has emerged as a serious public health crisis in Haryana, with young people being the worst affected, said Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, quoting a report.

He said, “A report by Rohtak PGI has indicated that children aged between 15 and 18 years are increasingly falling prey to drug addiction. As per available figures, around 74% of those affected by substance abuse are below the age of 25. Of them, nearly 73% relapse into addiction even after undergoing treatment, highlighting the severity of the problem.”