700-bed govt hospital in Gurugram to be named after Guru Nanak Dev: Haryana CM

A 700-bed government hospital is being constructed in Gurugram at a cost of about ₹1,000 crore and it will be named after Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini Thursday said in the state assembly. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini speaking in the Haryana assembly. (HT Photo)

Saini was speaking after moving an official resolution in the assembly to pay homage to Guru Nanak Dev, whose 555th birth anniversary falls on Friday.

The resolution was unanimously passed by the House.

Moving the resolution, Saini said that “tomorrow marks the 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and on this occasion, this House pays respectful homage to him”.

“Through this resolution, it also extends heartfelt greetings to all in celebration of his Parkash Parv,” he said.

As per the resolution, in 2019, on the 550th birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, following his teachings of ‘Ek Pita Ekas Ke Hum Barak’, a joint session of the Haryana and Punjab Legislative Assemblies was held.

“The Kartarpur Sahib Corridor was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 9, 2019. This august House also remembers this initiative with reverence,” the resolution said.

“This House believes that the creation of this corridor is a direct result of the immense grace of Guru Nanak Dev,” it said.

“He (Guru Nanak Dev) travelled to 22 countries, spreading the profound message that religion transcends the artificial boundaries imposed by man on earth and in society.

“Haryana is fortunate that in the early 16th century, Guru Nanak Dev sanctified this land with the dust of his feet. During his various ‘Udaasis’ (in which the Guru set out on his sacred mission to spread the holy message of peace and compassion to all of mankind), he visited Haryana and guided the people here on the true path of religion,” the resolution stated.

The teachings of Guru Nanak Dev will always be remembered for spiritual enlightenment, worldly prosperity and social harmony. He taught humanity the lesson of ‘Naam Japo, Kirat Karo, Vand Chhako’ (chant the name of God, do hard and honest labour, and share the fruits of one’s earnings with the others) centuries ago, stated the resolution moved by Saini.

“Today, I want to inform this august House that a 700-bedded government hospital is being constructed in Gurugram at a cost of about ₹1,000 crore. We have decided that this hospital will be named after Guru Nanak Dev Ji,” the chief minister said.

He stated that the government has received a request from the Sikh community to establish a ‘chair’ in the name of Guru Nanak Dev at a university in Haryana.

“In response to this, we have decided to approve such a proposal in accordance with the policy of the Higher Education Department, dated January 18, 2024,” Saini said.

While Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda suggested that this chair be established at Kurukshetra, another Congress member Geeta Bhukkal said a university in Haryana should be named after the first Sikh Guru.

Hooda, Bhukkal and INLD member Aditya Devi Lal, while paying homage to the first Sikh Guru, called upon the people to follow the path shown by Guru Nanak Dev, saying his teachings continue to “inspire us to walk on the path of righteousness in the service of humanity”.

The resolution said, “This august House believes that with the blessings of Guru Sahiban, Haryana will continue to grow in glory and progress on the path of development.”