Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab-origin lawyer in Singapore pleads guilty to misappropriating clients’ money

Punjab-origin lawyer in Singapore pleads guilty to misappropriating clients’ money

ByPress Trust of India, Singapore
Jul 20, 2023 08:17 PM IST

A 70-year-old Punjab-origin lawyer has pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal breach of trust involving nearly SGD 4,59,000 and an offence under the Legal Profession Act

A 70-year-old Punjab-origin lawyer has pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal breach of trust involving nearly SGD 4,59,000 and an offence under the Legal Profession Act, according to a media report on Thursday.

The deputy public prosecutor said Gurdaib Singh Pala Singh misappropriated the money between November 18 and December 23, 2014. (Representational Photo)
The deputy public prosecutor said Gurdaib Singh Pala Singh misappropriated the money between November 18 and December 23, 2014. (Representational Photo)

Deputy public prosecutor Norman Yew on Wednesday said Gurdaib Singh Pala Singh misappropriated the money between November 18 and December 23, 2014, and used it to pay for items such as office expenses for Gurdaib Cheong and Partners (GCP).

A third criminal breach of trust charge involving another SGD 21,000 will be considered during sentencing against Singh, who was called to the bar in 1981, according to a report by The Straits Times newspaper. Singh, previously a lawyer at GCP, committed the offences between 2011 and 2016. Even though he was struck off the rolls in 2018, Singh continued to act as an advocate and solicitor for a man the following year, the report said. Singh’s mitigation and sentencing are expected to take place on August 24.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out