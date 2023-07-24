70-year-old woman stabbed to death with glass bottle in Zirakpur

A 70-year-old woman was stabbed to death with a broken glass bottle while she was stopping a relative from beating up his sons in Adarsh Nagar Colony, Zirakpur, police said on Sunday. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy, said Zirakpur police. (iStock)

The victim, Sharifa, was a resident of Ambedkar Colony in Samrala, Ludhiana district. She had come to meet her niece Machhra at Adarsh Colony.

On July 20, Machhra’s brother-in-law Suraj was beating up his sons, Shekhar and Sagar. When Machhra went to save them, she was also beaten up.

Noticing this, Sharifa tried to rescue her niece, but she was stabbed with a broken glass bottle amid the melee. She was rushed to a government hospital in Dhakoli, where she was declared dead on arrival. Meanwhile. Suraj and his sons fled the colony.

The body was handed over to the family after autopsy. Police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against Suraj, Shekhar and Sagar on the statement of Machhra, and launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

