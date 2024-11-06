71,004 MT paddy lifted from Mohali mandis: DC

As wheat sowing commences in Punjab, mandis across the district recorded 1,74,511 MT of paddy procurement till Tuesday evening, which roughly constitutes 81.25% of the expected arrival for this year, according to local administration. Providing agency-wise procurement details, the deputy commissioner said 56,980 MT of paddy had been purchased by PUNGRAIN. (HT File Photo)

Deputy commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain said the tentative target for the arrival of the crop in the district, this time, had been estimated at 2,14,776 MT.

“As 81.25% has already been purchased so far, only 19% of arrivals are yet to arrive to mandis. About 71,004 MT of paddy have been lifted from the district’s mandis so far and the remaining crop will also be lifted soon. A payment of ₹383.15 crore has been made to farmers for the purchase so far,” the DC said.

Providing agency-wise procurement details, Jain said 56,980 MT of paddy had been purchased by PUNGRAIN, 41,242 MT by MARKFED, 38,305 MT by PUNSUP, 15,874 MT by Punjab State Warehousing Corporation, and 18,733 MT by Food Corporation of India. A total of 677 MT of the crop have also been purchased by private traders during the ongoing season.