72% voter mapping completed in Ludhiana

The district administration has completed 72% voter mapping under the pre-special intensive revision (pre-SIR) exercise launched by the chief electoral officer, Punjab, additional deputy commissioner (general)-cum-additional district election officer Poonam Singh said on Tuesday. For queries, suggestions or complaints, voters may call the toll-free helpline number 1950. (HT File)

She said the exercise involves matching names in the current electoral roll with the electoral roll of 2003. Of the district’s 27,00,999 voters, as many as 19,22,543 electors have already been matched by booth level officers (BLOs). To review the exercise, Singh visited Jawaddi Kalan under Booth No 123 of Ludhiana west constituency.

During the visit, she interacted with residents and urged them to fully cooperate with BLOs conducting door-to-door verification by providing the required documents.

She said voters can check their details in the 2003 electoral roll on the Election Commission of India website (ECINET) or the chief electoral officer, Punjab, website. For queries, suggestions or complaints, voters may call the toll-free helpline number 1950.

The district administration has completed 72% voter mapping under the pre-special intensive revision (pre-SIR) exercise launched by the chief electoral officer, Punjab, additional deputy commissioner (general)-cum-additional district election officer Poonam Singh said on Tuesday.

She said the exercise involves matching names in the current electoral roll with the electoral roll of 2003. Of the district’s 27,00,999 voters, as many as 19,22,543 electors have already been matched by booth level officers (BLOs). To review the exercise, Singh visited Jawaddi Kalan under Booth No 123 of Ludhiana west constituency.

During the visit, she interacted with residents and urged them to fully cooperate with BLOs conducting door-to-door verification by providing the required documents.

She said voters can check their details in the 2003 electoral roll on the Election Commission of India website (ECINET) or the chief electoral officer, Punjab, website. For queries, suggestions or complaints, voters may call the toll-free helpline number 1950.