74 absent Panchkula MC staffers to lose 2 days’ pay

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Feb 04, 2024 08:38 AM IST

During the checking, Panchkula mayor found 29 employees of the engineering wing out of 43 absent; in horticulture wing, 18 were absent out of 76; two out of 13 in taxation branch; two out of eight in the building branch; four out of 37 in the encroachment branch and a few more from some other branches.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal conducted a surprise check at Sectors 4 and 12-A branch offices of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Panchkula on Saturday, and found 74 employees absent.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal conducted a surprise check at Sectors 4 and 12-A branch offices of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Panchkula on Saturday, and found 74 employees absent. (REUTERS File Photo/ Representational image)
Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal conducted a surprise check at Sectors 4 and 12-A branch offices of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Panchkula on Saturday, and found 74 employees absent. (REUTERS File Photo/ Representational image)



He sought explanation from all the 74 employees found absent and gave orders to deduct their two-day salary.

During the checking, Goyal found that many employees had filed leave in the register despite his instruction that the offices will be open on Saturdays.

The checking was done following complaints regarding employees not being present on their seats during the office time during weekdays and not being available on Saturdays.

