75% quota in private jobs will trigger exodus, warns PHDCCI

Cautioning the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government about the disastrous effects of the 75% quota in private jobs for local candidates, the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry has said that the law will be a blow to the one nation, one market concept and trigger an exodus of investors from Haryana.

Under the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, the private sector will have to employ 75% of local candidates with respect to posts where the gross monthly salary or wages are not more than ₹50,000.

This Act applies to all companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, and any person employing 10 or more people.

CM, his deputy sought to allay private sector’s fears

Khattar held a virtual meeting with industry representatives in Haryana on March 25. Deputy chief minister and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala, who holds the industry portfolio, also sought suggestions from industry bodies in an attempt to allay fears of the private sector. The PHDCCI submitted its response and suggestions to the chief minister on April 8.

PHDCCI president Sanjay Aggarwal said: “Ideally, the Haryana government should not have brought in this law reserving jobs for locals in the private sector. “It’s a disaster when you stop people coming into your state. We have informed the CM that this legislation will have a disastrous effect in Haryana.”

The PHD (Progress, Harmony, Development) Chamber of Commerce is a national apex chamber working at the grassroots with national and international linkages. It has listed six steps that Haryana should take while implementing the reservation rules so that the growth of the industry is not impacted.

Reduce threshold salary level to ₹15,000

Asking Haryana to exempt special economic zones from this Act, the chamber has suggested reducing the threshold monthly salary level of ₹50,000 to ₹15,000.

The ₹15,000 should be the total cost to the company and not basic salary that can be increased marginally every year with skill development taking place.

Another step suggested is to reduce reservation in the beginning to 25% and increasing it over the next decade after skill development takes place.

Aggarwal said the Haryana legislation violates the Constitution’s Article 14 (equality before law) and Article 19 that guarantees rights, including the one to reside and work in any part of the country.

“Investors and businesses source the best human resources available to be competitive and successful. Hiring is done on the basis of merit and talent rather than domicile of the candidates,” he said, reminding the Haryana government about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s catch phrase: Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat.

Law will set a wrong precedent: Industry body chief

Stating that implementing the legislation just when business activities are picking up amid the pandemic can result in an exodus of investors from Haryana.

The PHDCCI has told the state government that while many industries are in the process of starting their ventures in the rural areas, if the new law is implemented, it may not be easy to find skilled labour across bands to fulfil the reservation rule.

“This law will set a wrong precedent. It is a negative step,” Aggarwal said.