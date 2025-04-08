772 IIM-Jammu students receive degrees

As many as 772 students received their degrees as the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu, hosted its 7th and 8th annual convocation at the ‘Rangmanch’ amphitheatre on its Jagti campus on Sunday. Among the students who received their degrees were 499 from the MBA programme, 114 from MBA Hospital Administration & Healthcare Management (MBA HA&HM), 99 from the Integrated Programme in Management (IPM), three from the PhD programme, 46 from the Executive MBA (EMBA) and 11 from the Executive MBA in Corporate Affairs and Management programnme. Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, National Stock Exchange, addressing the gathering at the IIM-Jammu.

Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, National Stock Exchange (NSE), was the chief guest who delivered the convocation address. Chauhan congratulated the graduating students, their families and IIM-Jammu’s leadership and faculty. He encouraged graduates to leverage both traditional and modern knowledge to solve India’s challenges, emphasising the need for well-qualified professionals. He acknowledged the current global uncertainties but pointed to India’s stability and rising global stature, which will benefit the graduates in their careers. He also advised them to be patient yet passionate, consistently add value, remain open to new opportunities and maintain optimism.

He stressed the importance of serving family, society and the nation, urging them to be agents of change and contribute to India’s progress.

Padmashri Dr Milind Kamble, chairman of the board of governors, IIM-Jammu, delivered the welcome address while institute director Prof BS Sahay presented a report highlighting the institute’s achievements. Kamble hailed Chauhan as a key architect of India’s modern financial markets. Reflecting on India’s doubling from $2.1 trillion in 2015 to $4.3 trillion in 2025, an “unprecedented” 105% GDP growth, he emphasised the role of strong financial systems and technology in driving Viksit Bharat—a self-reliant, resilient, and globally influential India. He appreciated the implementation of NEP 2020, aligning with IIM-Jammu’s multidisciplinary and innovation-driven approach.

He highlighted the inauguration of IIM-Jammu’s state-of-the-art campus by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024 and also hailed the institute’s achievements.

Prof BS Sahay highlighted IIM-Jammu’s growth, academic diversification and key milestones. He celebrated the achievements of medal winners and shared the institute’s “consistent placement success”, with leading recruiters offering attractive compensation packages. He emphasised the institute’s robust research ecosystem, global collaborations and recent recognition—awarded BGA Accreditation for five years.

He noted IIM-Jammu’s 42nd position in NIRF 2024 among management institutes, 18th among IIMs and 22nd in IIRF-2025. He commended the faculty and student accomplishments and highlighted the institute’s expanding footprint in J&K through entrepreneurship and startup training programmes. He highlighted that the Centre for Innovation and Transformation in Governance (CITaG) at IIM-Jammu plays a key role in fostering PPPs, building capacity, advancing e-governance and promoting data-driven decisions to boost institutional efficiency and drive sustainable economic growth in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, the programme commenced with a campus tour, followed planting of a sapling by Ashishkumar Chauhan.