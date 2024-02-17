78-year-old farmer dies of heart attack at Shambhu border

A 78-year-old farmer, who was protesting at the Shambhu border, died of a cardiac arrest on Friday morning. The farmer, who has been identified as Gyan Singh of Chachoke village of Gurdaspur district, breathed his last at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala. Gyan Singh of Chachoke village of Gurdaspur district who died at Shambhu border on Friday. (HT Photo)

As per information, Gyan Singh’s wife had died a few years ago and he has no children. He stayed with his brother’s family.

Farmer leaders at the Shambhu border demanded ₹20 lakh compensation and a government job for his kin.

They said that Gyan Singh had reached the protest site on February 14. The farmer leaders said the 78-year-old had been experiencing breathing issues after inhaling toxic fumes from the tear gas shells.

As he complained of chest pain, he was rushed to Government Civil Hospital, Rajpura, from where he was referred to Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala. He was admitted in the emergency wing but died within 30 minutes of treatment.

A senior doctor at Rajindra Hospital said, “The farmer had suffered a massive heart attack. The patient was very critical when he was admitted to the hospital. He died at around 6am.”

His viscera samples have been sent to the state lab for histopathology to ascertain the exact cause of the heart attack.