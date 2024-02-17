 78-year-old farmer dies of heart attack at Shambhu border - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 78-year-old farmer dies of heart attack at Shambhu border

78-year-old farmer dies of heart attack at Shambhu border

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala/batala
Feb 17, 2024 07:28 AM IST

As per information, Gyan Singh’s wife had died a few years ago and he has no children. He stayed with his brother’s family. Farmer leaders at the Shambhu border demanded ₹20 lakh compensation and a government job for his kin.

A 78-year-old farmer, who was protesting at the Shambhu border, died of a cardiac arrest on Friday morning. The farmer, who has been identified as Gyan Singh of Chachoke village of Gurdaspur district, breathed his last at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala.

Gyan Singh of Chachoke village of Gurdaspur district who died at Shambhu border on Friday. (HT Photo)
Gyan Singh of Chachoke village of Gurdaspur district who died at Shambhu border on Friday. (HT Photo)

As per information, Gyan Singh’s wife had died a few years ago and he has no children. He stayed with his brother’s family.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Farmer leaders at the Shambhu border demanded 20 lakh compensation and a government job for his kin.

They said that Gyan Singh had reached the protest site on February 14. The farmer leaders said the 78-year-old had been experiencing breathing issues after inhaling toxic fumes from the tear gas shells.

As he complained of chest pain, he was rushed to Government Civil Hospital, Rajpura, from where he was referred to Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala. He was admitted in the emergency wing but died within 30 minutes of treatment.

A senior doctor at Rajindra Hospital said, “The farmer had suffered a massive heart attack. The patient was very critical when he was admitted to the hospital. He died at around 6am.”

His viscera samples have been sent to the state lab for histopathology to ascertain the exact cause of the heart attack.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On