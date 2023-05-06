Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab-origin retired man charged with killing his 77-yr-old wife in UK

Punjab-origin retired man charged with killing his 77-yr-old wife in UK

ByPress Trust of India, London
May 06, 2023 10:44 PM IST

A 79-year-old Punjab-origin man has been charged with murder after he surrendered and admitted to assaulting and killing his wife in east London.

A 79-year-old Punjab-origin man has been charged with murder after he surrendered and admitted to assaulting and killing his wife in east London, media reports and police said.

Tarsame Singh appeared in court on Thursday for the charge of murdering his 77-year-old wife Maya Devi at their residence. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )
Tarsame Singh appeared in court on Thursday for the charge of murdering his 77-year-old wife Maya Devi at their residence. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

Tarsame Singh appeared in court on Thursday for the charge of murdering his 77-year-old wife Maya Devi at their residence, a Met police release said on Thursday.

Maya Devi was found battered to death at her residence, the BBC reported. Singh handed himself into a police station near the couple’s home in Hornchurch, East London on Tuesday evening after which the officers rushed with paramedics where Maya Devi was found with severe head injuries, the report said.

“Although a person is in custody, this is still an active investigation and we are gathering as much information as possible,” Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers was quoted as saying.

The police have asked the local people for any information they might have regarding the crime to help them solve the case.

“We have a family desperately trying to understand what has happened - your information could give them the answers they need and deserve,” Rogers said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
murder wife assault + 1 more
murder wife assault
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out