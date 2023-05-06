Punjab-origin retired man charged with killing his 77-yr-old wife in UK

A 79-year-old Punjab-origin man has been charged with murder after he surrendered and admitted to assaulting and killing his wife in east London, media reports and police said. Tarsame Singh appeared in court on Thursday for the charge of murdering his 77-year-old wife Maya Devi at their residence. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

Tarsame Singh appeared in court on Thursday for the charge of murdering his 77-year-old wife Maya Devi at their residence, a Met police release said on Thursday.

Maya Devi was found battered to death at her residence, the BBC reported. Singh handed himself into a police station near the couple’s home in Hornchurch, East London on Tuesday evening after which the officers rushed with paramedics where Maya Devi was found with severe head injuries, the report said.

“Although a person is in custody, this is still an active investigation and we are gathering as much information as possible,” Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers was quoted as saying.

The police have asked the local people for any information they might have regarding the crime to help them solve the case.

“We have a family desperately trying to understand what has happened - your information could give them the answers they need and deserve,” Rogers said.