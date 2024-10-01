7-crore fraud: Industrialist Oswal was ‘digital hostage’ for 2 days

The interstate gang of cyber criminals, who posed as CBI officers to dupe Padma Bhushan awardee and Vardhman Group chairman SP Oswal (82) of ₹7 crore a month ago, had kept him under digital surveillance for two days. The fraudsters’ process also included a fake Supreme Court hearing through video call, a forged arrest warrant, not letting Oswal call or text anyone besides making him keep his Skype (app) camera on throughout August 29 and 30, the police said. According to the police, the fraudsters kept him under digital surveillance, instructing him to remain under constant observation via video call even while he slept. He was too intimidated to inform anyone.

Arrested recently, the two persons are being questioned by the police to ascertain how they collected details of Oswal. They are also trying to know if the fraudsters targeted Oswal randomly or it was a sophisticated extortion plan.

Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav has announced DGP disc for Ludhiana commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal, cyber crime station house officer (SHO) inspector Jatinder Singh, assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) Raj Kumar and Paramjit Singh, head constable Rajesh Kumar, constables Rohit Bajaad and Simardeep Singh.

The FIR, which was registered on August 31, mentioned that the fraudsters alleged Oswal’s involvement in a money laundering case linked to Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal. According to the police, the fraudsters, during their conversation with Oswal, claimed a parcel bound for Malaysia, allegedly sent by his company, had been seized by Mumbai customs and it contained 58 passports and 16 ATM cards. They staged a fake Supreme Court hearing via Skype video call with a person posing as Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and they manipulated Oswal with highly convincing documents, including a Supreme Court case paper titled ‘Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud vs Shri Paul Oswal’ and a 24x7 surveillance order listing 70 conditions he had to follow, such as not obstructing camera views and refraining from texting or making calls without their permission.

According to the police, the fraudsters kept him under digital surveillance, instructing him to remain under constant observation via video call even while he slept. He was too intimidated to inform anyone.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said Oswal transferred ₹7 crore in four transactions. The scam unraveled only when he confided in a senior official of his company, who pointed out inconsistencies. Oswal then approached the police.

The DCP added that the criminals posed as CBI officers in formal attires and ID cards during the video call, even setting up flags in the background to make it look like an official setting.

Ludhiana police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal lauded the team’s quick response, resulting in the recovery of ₹5.25 crore, which was transferred back to Oswal’s account. He termed it the largest ever recovery in a cybercrime case as per the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre.

Further, he added that the arrested accused, identified as Atanu Choudhary and Anand Kumar from Guwahati, were said to be small-time businessmen who had suffered losses and turned to cybercrime for quick money. The police are hunting for seven others — Nimmi Bhattacharjee, Alok Rangi, Gulam Mortaza, Sanjay Sutradhar, Rintu, Rumi Kalita and Zakir. Rumi Kalita, a former bank employee, is believed to have played a crucial role in managing the fraudulent transactions.

The key accused were identified within 48 hours, tracing them to Assam, Delhi and West Bengal.

Sections 308 (2) (extortion), 319 (2) (cheating by personation), 318 (4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing the delivery of property), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), and 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS, along with sections 66-C and D of the Information Technology Act have been slapped.