7-year service in backward areas: RBA/ALC staffers told to furnish undertaking
The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered beneficiaries of Resident of Backward Areas (RBA) and Actual Line of Control (ALC) categories to furnish an undertaking saying they have served in theses areas for at least seven years.Those who fail to prove that they have worked in the areas for the minimum stipulated period will be posted to those areas.
The step, government officials say will play an important role in improving the ailing health sector, especially in rural Jammu and Kashmir, where locals often complain about the non availability of staff at government hospitals and offices.
“In terms of sub-section (2) and (3) of Section 3 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 and Rules framed thereunder, it is mandatory for a government employee who has been appointed as an RBA/ALC candidate to serve for a minimum of seven years in such areas. A large number of employees, however, have not fulfilled this condition despite availing the benefit of reservation under these categories,” said the order issued by principal secretary Manoj Kumar Dwivedi
The order further stated that in the interest of administration and efficient manpower management along with attending needs of the RBA/ALC areas of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, such persons who have been beneficiaries of reservation under the aforesaid categories shall furnish an undertaking that they have served in such areas for the statutorily mandated minimum period of seven years.
“The undertaking shall be duly authenticated from their services books by the concerned DDOs and furnished to the respective HoDs. Further, such employees who have not fulfilled this condition and are serving outside RBA/ALC areas shall be identified by the respective HoDs and their details shared with the concerned Administrative Departments to ensure that their services are utilized for the mandatory period in these areas as per statutory regulations under J&K Reservation Act 2004.”
The government has sought compliance report from officials within a month.
Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir government cancelled the attachments of doctors and paramedical staff and have asked them to report to their original place of posting.
-
‘Ride with pride’: HRTC adds 18 more cabs to Shimla fleet
Eighteen more Innova taxis were added to the Himachal Road Transport Corporation's (HRTC's) fleet in the Queen of Hills on Wednesday, under the 'ride with pride' scheme. These vehicles, which cost ₹2.91 crore, were procured under the Smart City Shimla Project. Speaking on the occasion, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that Shimla was not only the capital of the state but also a famous international tourist destination. Around 3,000 people use the taxi service everyday.
-
Many HP BJP leaders feeling suffocated, will join Cong soon: Pratibha Singh
Saying that dejected BJP leaders were vying to join the Congress party, Congress committee chief Pratibha Singh said many leaders from the saffron party will be inducted into the party shortly. MLAs Rohit Thakur, Anirudh Singh, Vikramaditya Singh, and Congress working President Harsh Mahajan were present, while a section of leaders from Theog conspicuous by their absence. “The Congress family is expanding,”she said.
-
Himachal cabinet gives nod to 6% subsidy on apple cartons
With the Sanyukt Kisan Manch firm on gheraoing the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat on August 5 unless their demands presented in a 20-point charter are fulfilled, the Himachal Pradesh cabinet gave ex post facto approval for 6% subsidy on cartons used for packaging fruit in the hill state. Unpacified growers dismissed the move as an eyewash. The umbrella body of 24 farmer unions have now demanded that the ease the formalities required to avail the subsidy.
-
Militants attack police party in Srinagar, no casualty reported
Militants on Wednesday attacked a police party in Allochibagh area of the city, but fled in the face of effective retaliation, police said. Terrorists fired on a vehicle-bound police party in the Allochibagh Bund area of Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, said the police, adding that no injury was reported.
-
Tax evasion: Punjab VB arrests mediator, recovers over ₹21 lakh
Chandigarh: The Punjab vigilance bureau (B) on Friday arrested a main passer (member of gang involved in illegal movement of goods without paying tax) identified as Rajinder Singh Sodhi, aka Lovely, from Ambala and recovered cash from hSodhi'shouse. He was wanted in a case related to causing loss to the state exchequer for evasion of GST in connivance with excise and taxation officers in the state, according to an official statement.
