7-year service in backward areas: RBA/ALC staffers told to furnish undertaking

The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered beneficiaries of Resident of Backward Areas (RBA) and Actual Line of Control (ALC) categories to furnish an undertaking saying they have served in theses areas for at least seven years.Those who fail to prove that they have worked in the areas for the minimum stipulated period will be posted to those areas.

The step, government officials say will play an important role in improving the ailing health sector, especially in rural Jammu and Kashmir, where locals often complain about the non availability of staff at government hospitals and offices.

“In terms of sub-section (2) and (3) of Section 3 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 and Rules framed thereunder, it is mandatory for a government employee who has been appointed as an RBA/ALC candidate to serve for a minimum of seven years in such areas. A large number of employees, however, have not fulfilled this condition despite availing the benefit of reservation under these categories,” said the order issued by principal secretary Manoj Kumar Dwivedi

The order further stated that in the interest of administration and efficient manpower management along with attending needs of the RBA/ALC areas of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, such persons who have been beneficiaries of reservation under the aforesaid categories shall furnish an undertaking that they have served in such areas for the statutorily mandated minimum period of seven years.

“The undertaking shall be duly authenticated from their services books by the concerned DDOs and furnished to the respective HoDs. Further, such employees who have not fulfilled this condition and are serving outside RBA/ALC areas shall be identified by the respective HoDs and their details shared with the concerned Administrative Departments to ensure that their services are utilized for the mandatory period in these areas as per statutory regulations under J&K Reservation Act 2004.”

The government has sought compliance report from officials within a month.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir government cancelled the attachments of doctors and paramedical staff and have asked them to report to their original place of posting.