7-year-old girl, out to buy biscuits, crushed under speeding car in Karnal

A seven-year-old girl, who was out to buy biscuits, was crushed under a speeding car near Staundi village of Karnal district on Thursday. (HT File)

As per her family members, Hasina, the daughter of a brick-kiln labourer, was crossing the road when the car hit her. She was rushed to a

hospital but doctors declared her brought dead.

Agitated, the girl’s family members and relatives blocked the Karnal-Munak road, demanding the arrest of the car driver. After assurance by the police team, the family agreed to send the body for post-mortem examination.

Karnal sadar station house in-charge Manoj Kumar said a case has been registered against the unidentified car driver.

Two youths killed in accident

In Karnal, two youths were killed after their bike rammed into a stationary truck near Hansi chowk. The deceased have been identified as Sachin, 18, of Hakikat Nagar and Prince, 19, of Shalimar colony, who worked at a factory on Gaushala Road.

On Wednesday, the duo was reportedly going towards Hansi chowk for work on a bike when the mishap took place. They were taken to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead. Police said an FIR has been registered under relevant sections.