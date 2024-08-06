7-yr-old boy killed, five students injured as school van rams into tree in Punjab’s Jagraon

A seven-year-old boy, Gurman Singh, died, while five children were hospitalised after their school van rammed into a tree on Raikot Road in Jagraon sub division of Ludhiana district on Tuesday morning, police said. The private school van that it rammed into a tree on Raikot Road in Jagraon sub division of Ludhiana district on Tuesday morning, leaving a student dead and five children injured. (HT Photo)

Class 1 student Gurnam, who belongs to the nearby Akhara village, fell out of the vehicle and died on the spot due to the impact of the crash, the police said, adding the condition of the five children, who were admitted in a nearby hospital, is stable.

Inspector Amritpal Singh, the station house officer of Jagraon city, said a search was on to arrest the driver, Chamkaur Singh, who fled abandoning the van after the accident.

There were 25 children in the van when the accident occurred. Eyewitnesses said the driver lost control of the van that belonged to a private school located on Raikot Road and it crashed into the tree. They rushed the children to a nearby hospital and informed the police.

Some children with minor injuries were discharged after being administered first aid at the hospital, they said.

Later, parents of the children held a protest and blocked Raikot Road, seeking the arrest of the driver, who they claimed was drunk at the time of the accident.