8 booked under NDPS Act; 3 houses, land worth ₹ 4 crore attached by police in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached three residential houses and land worth ₹4 crore and also booked eight persons under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, in various drug related cases in Pulwama, Anantnag and Srinagar districts under Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan. Police attached house of drug peddler in Awantipora, Pulwama. (HT Photo)

Officials said that a house and the associated land worth ₹2.5 crore was attached in Awantipora, Pulwama.

“In a major action against drug trafficking under the campaign, Awantipora police attached a double storied residential house and land measuring 7 kanals 18 marlas worth approximately ₹2.50 crore belonging to a notorious drug peddler Nisar Ahmad Khanaday, of Chersoo, Awantipora, under the provisions of Section 68-F of the NDPS Act,” a police spokesperson said.

The police said that the property was identified as illegally acquired during an enquiry conducted by the incharge police post, Toll Plaza, under the supervision of senior officers. The investigation revealed that the property had been acquired through proceeds generated from the illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

“The accused is involved in multiple FIRs related to narcotics and drug trafficking offences. The attached property was found to be a direct outcome of his involvement in the illegal drug trade,” the spokesperson said.

In Srinagar, police attached drug peddlers’ properties, including two houses worth ₹1.5 crore, under NDPS Act.

“Srinagar police has attached immovable properties worth ₹1.5 crore belonging to two drug peddlers under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985,” the spokesperson said.

Giving details, the spokesperson said that Batamaloo police station, exercising powers under Section 68F (1) read with Section 68E of the NDPS Act, 1985, attached a three-storey residential house worth ₹80 lakh, situated at Nundresh Colony, Muslimabad, Srinagar, belonging to Sikander Firdous , a resident of Nundresh Colony, Muslimabad, Srinagar.

“The accused is involved in FIR registered at Batamaloo police station under Sections 8/21/29/27-A NDPS Act and Sections 468, 471 and 473 IPC,” the spokesperson said.

In another action, Kralkhud police attached a single-storey residential house worth ₹70 lakh, belonging to Ghulam Hassan Bhat, son of Late Abdul Rahim Bhat, resident of Mirgund Kanalwan, Bijbehara, Anantnag, who is involved in FIR under Sections 8/20/29 of NDPS Act registered at Kralkhud police station.

“The property has been attached under Section 68F of the NDPS Act, 1985. The accused is presently on bail. The attachment has been submitted to the competent authority, SAFEMA, New Delhi, for further proceedings. Through the attachment order, the owner is prohibited from selling, leasing, transferring, altering, or creating any third-party interest in the property,” the spokesperson said.

The police said that their investigation has established that the attached properties were acquired through proceeds generated from illicit narcotics trafficking. “The attachment of such properties is aimed at dismantling the financial infrastructure of drug networks and preventing offenders from benefiting from illegal activities,” the spokesperson said.

Eight drug consumers, peddlers booked in Anantnag

Police said that eight alleged drug consumers and peddlers were booked under NDPS Act in two different cases in Anantnag district.

“Police in Anantnag have intensified its drive against substance abuse across the district, resulting in the registration of multiple cases under the NDPS Act. In Bijbehara, Police, in coordination with a medical team, conducted testing using a Rapid Drug Detection Kit. During the exercise, five individuals were found positive for drug consumption,” the spokesperson said.

In a separate action under the ongoing anti-drug campaign, Kokernag police station received reliable information regarding two individuals found separately at different locations under suspicious circumstances. Both were apprehended and subjected to medical examination, where their test reports returned positive for drug consumption.

The police has also booked a notorious drug peddler under the provisions of the PIT-NDPS Act in Anantnag’s Kokernag.

“The accused, Nisar Ahmad Gagroo , of Soaf Shali, Kokernag, was found to be involved in multiple cases registered under the NDPS Act and had been persistently engaged in illicit drug trafficking activities, posing a serious threat to society, particularly the youth,” the police spokesperson said.

He is presently lodged in Central Jail Kot Bhalwal, Jammu, where the detention warrant was executed.

“The preventive detention has been invoked to effectively curb his involvement in narcotics-related activities and to prevent him from continuing to engage in drug trafficking,” the spokesperson said.