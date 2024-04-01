8 cows charred to death as mattress factory catches fire in Bhiwani

At least eight cows were charred to death after a fire broke out at a mattress factory in Bhiwani’s Devsar village, police said on Sunday. The cause of the fire was not ascertained and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse off flames. The cause of the fire was not ascertained and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse off flames. (HT file photo for representation)

According to police officials, the workers of the nearby establishments informed the fire officials about the incident and fire tenders were pressed into service to control the situation.

“Goods worth lakhs were gutted into the fire. 15 cows were there on the factory premises and eight of them died and the rest sustained burn injuries. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained,” said Bhiwani police spokesman Abhishek Rao.

According to villagers, the incident occurred due to a blast in a gas cylinder.