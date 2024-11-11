8 lakh snatched from rice trader’s staffer in Khanna

In a daylight robbery, an employee of a rice trader was assaulted and robbed of ₹8 lakh near Salaudi village on Samrala Road by three-wheeler borne two miscreants. The assailants hit the man in his head, when he lost his conscious, the accused fled after snatching bag containing cash. Police officials ]at the spot after the incident in Khanna on Monday. (HT Photo)

On being informed the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

The incident occurred around 1:30 pm on Monday when Harshpreet Singh, a resident of Ram Nagar of Mandi Gobindgarh, was traveling on his motorcycle with the cash. Two men in an auto rickshaw intercepted him and fled with money after assaulting him.

The victim, an employee of rice trader Vishal, was returning from HDFC Bank in Bardhala after collecting the cash for his employer. As he was en route back to Mandi Gobindgarh, he was reportedly struck on the head by the assailants, who then made off with the bag of cash. A worker at the brick kiln, Shyam, reported finding Singh lying injured and in shock, murmuring about his missing bag.

The labour raised the alarm and alerted the police.

The Khanna police, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amritpal Sing, have initiated a full investigation.

“We received information about the incident around 2:30 pm and rushed to the spot,”said the DSP.

DSP Bhatti said that the teams from Khanna City Thana 1, CIA Staff are involved in examining CCTV footage and gathering leads. The DSP added that every angle is being explored and that the case is expected to be solved soon. The police are scanning the CCTVs to trace the accused.

Vishal, the trader, stated that he received payment from a business associate on Monday. He asked his employee to withdraw the amount from the firm’s bank account. In the afternoon he received information that Harshpreet Singh was robbed.