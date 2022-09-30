8 Ludhiana jail inmates caught with 9 phones

Eight inmates of Ludhiana Central Jail were caught with nine mobile phones on Thursday.

Surinder Singh, Pawandeep Singh and Amandeep Singh were caught with three mobile phones; Navjot Singh, Sukhpal Singh and Palwinder Singh with four phones and Varinder Thakur and Gurpreet Singh Gopi with two phones.

ASI Davinder Singh, investigating officer, said that three separate cases have been lodged under Section 52A (1) of Prison Act at Division Number 7 police station.