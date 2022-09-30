Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 8 Ludhiana jail inmates caught with 9 phones

8 Ludhiana jail inmates caught with 9 phones

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 30, 2022 12:31 AM IST

Eight inmates of Ludhiana Central Jail were caught with nine mobile phones on Thursday; three separate FIRs have been lodged against them

Three FIRs lodged; cops trying to find out how they got the phones inside the jail premises (HT File)
Three FIRs lodged; cops trying to find out how they got the phones inside the jail premises (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Eight inmates of Ludhiana Central Jail were caught with nine mobile phones on Thursday.

Surinder Singh, Pawandeep Singh and Amandeep Singh were caught with three mobile phones; Navjot Singh, Sukhpal Singh and Palwinder Singh with four phones and Varinder Thakur and Gurpreet Singh Gopi with two phones.

ASI Davinder Singh, investigating officer, said that three separate cases have been lodged under Section 52A (1) of Prison Act at Division Number 7 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out