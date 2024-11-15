Menu Explore
8 vehicle pile-up leaves 20 injured in Rohtak

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Nov 15, 2024 09:44 AM IST

Police spokesperson Sunny Loura said the accident involving eight vehicles, which included three trucks, occurred due to dense fog and low visibility. The road was later cleared with the help of machines.

Twenty persons were injured in an eight-vehicle pile-up near Rohtak’s Madina village amid dense fog on Thursday morning.

Two of the vehicles involved in the pile-up in Rohtak on Thursday morning. (MANOJ DHAKA/HT)
“The injured were rushed to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS). All of them are said to be stable,” he said.

Bus-truck collision leaves 22 hurt in Hisar

In another mishap, at least 22 persons sustained injuries after a Haryana Roadways bus collided with a truck near Majra Piyau village in Hisar.

Narnaund station house officer (SHO) Chandrabhan said that the injured were rushed to a local hospital from where four were referred to the Hisar civil hospital. “The mishap took place due to dense fog,” he added.

