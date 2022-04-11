80% deficit rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir this year: IMD
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 80 percent less rainfall than normal this year, weather officials said on Sunday.
They said that this year J&K received largely 80% deficient rain due to the absence of any strong western disturbance or the winds blowing from the Mediterranean bringing moisture. Sonam Lotus, director of meteorological centre, J&K, said that the cities of Jammu and Srinagar were largely dry this year. “Jammu city received only 2.1mm rains against normal of 68 mm and Srinagar city received 21.3mm of rainfall as against normal of 117.6mm,” Lotus said.
However, he said, the phenomenon was nothing new. “This is not the first time that below normal rainfall was recorded in J&K,” he said.
The lack of a strong weather system and deficit rainfall also led to an increase in normal temperatures this year.
“As a result of the absence of any strong western disturbance and stable atmosphere, weather remained fair and mainly clear on most occasions which led to early onset of spring and above normal temperatures compared to last few years,” Lotus said.
He said that the mean temperature in Jammu city in March 2022 was 23.3 ℃ and 13.7 ℃ in Srinagar which is quite high.
However, these high temperatures are not unusual as the mean temperature even touched 24℃ in Jammu in 2004 & 2010 and in Srinagar the mean temperatures touched 13.6 & 13.7 ℃ in 2004 & 2010.
However, the weather office expects a brief spell of rainfall in the coming week. “A brief spell of light rain is likely during April 13-14 at scattered places,” he said. Not only the spring, Kashmir’s winter this year was less severe than in the past three years.
‘Shat Chandi Maha Yagya’ concludes at Vaishno Devi shrine
The nine-day-long 'Shat Chandi Maha Yagya' organised by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board at the holy shrine during 'Chaitra Navratras' for universal peace, harmony, prosperity and health of humanity, concluded on Sunday with “purna ahuti”, on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine wore a grandeur look during these Navratras.
Terror-funding case: J&K police team raids multiple locations in Delhi, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir
The State Investigation Agency of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday raided multiple locations in Delhi, Haryana and J&K in a case of fundraising by an undisclosed LeT mastermind based in Pakistan for its cadres and associates across India to further terrorist activities in the union territory of J&K, officials said. They said that the SIA conducted searches at various locations across Delhi, Haryana and J&K in connection with a terror funding case.
Three killed, 30 injured in road mishaps in Himachal’s Una, Chamba
Three people were killed and 30 injured in three road accidents in Himachal's Una and Chamba district on Sunday. In the first mishap, a 17-year-old girl was killed and 15 injured after a goods carrier carrying pilgrims rolled plunged into a gorge at Ghaluwal in Haroli subdivision of Una district. The deceased has been identified as Sakshi. The injured have been admitted to the Regional Hospital Una. The victims were yet to be identified.
Jai Ram Thakur to lead party in upcoming Himachal assembly polls: Nadda
Amid prevailing speculations about leadership change in Himachal Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party national chief Jagat Prakash Nadda ruled out any leadership change in Himachal ahead of the assembly elections. Nadda made it clear that neither the chief minister nor his cabinet colleagues will be changed. When asked about bickering in the party, Nadda said, “We are seized of the matter and looking into it.” He congratulated Dhumal on his birthday on Sunday.
JNU violence: FIR registered against unknown ABVP students
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday said they have registered a first information report (FIR) against unknown Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad members in connection with Sunday's clash at Jawaharlal Nehru University. Deputy police commissioner (southwest) Manoj C said they received a complaint from a group of students from Jawaharlal Nehru Students Union, Students' Federation of India, the Democratic Students' Federation, and All India Students' Association on Monday.
