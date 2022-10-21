Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 80% paddy procured at Ambala mandis: ACS agriculture

80% paddy procured at Ambala mandis: ACS agriculture

Around 80% paddy crop has been procured from the grain markets in Ambala district, agriculture and farmers department welfare additional chief secretary Sumit Misra said on Thursday

Misra was in Ambala to meet farmers, commission agents at the district grain market. Later, she also met the officials concerned, and instructed them to inspect the stock at rice mills. (Representational Image /HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

“Crop is being lifted within 48 hours and 98% of it has been lifted from mandis in Ambala, against which 701 crore has been transferred into the accounts of farmers concerned. There is no overcrowding in markets and the process is going on smoothly. Moreover, there has been a drastic fall in farm fires in the state, the incidence of which has halved,” Misra said.

Misra was in Ambala to meet farmers, commission agents at the district grain market. Later, she also met the officials concerned, and instructed them to inspect the stock at rice mills.

