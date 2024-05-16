 80% police force, 250 companies of central forces to ensure free & fair elections in Punjab - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

80% police force, 250 companies of central forces to ensure free & fair elections in Punjab

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar/jalandhar
May 16, 2024 06:54 AM IST

The Punjab Police have so far recovered ₹5.45 crore unaccounted cash, 11.49 lakh litres liquor and 99.62 kg drugs since the Model Code of Conduct came into force.

Special director general of police (law and order) Arpit Shukla, who was on a whirlwind tour of Amritsar and Jalandhar, on Wednesday, said that 80% of the police force is being mobilised and at least 225 more companies of central forces will be arriving in Punjab soon to ensure free and fair conduct of elections.

Special director general of police (law and order) Arpit Shukla, along with DIG (border range) Rakesh Kaushal and Amritsar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, addressing a press conference in Amritsar. (HT photo)
Special director general of police (law and order) Arpit Shukla, along with DIG (border range) Rakesh Kaushal and Amritsar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, addressing a press conference in Amritsar. (HT photo)

Twenty-five companies of Central Forces have already been deployed in the state.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

During a meeting with Border Range IGP/DIG, CPs, and SSPs of Amritsar and Jalandhar, Shukla directed the officers to intensify checking of vehicles, especially commercial vehicles, entering and exiting the state, to check the influx of narcotics and illicit liquor.

He added that the district police heads have been directed to ensure heavy deployment of security forces in sensitive areas.

The Punjab Police have so far recovered 5.45 crore unaccounted cash, 11.49 lakh litres liquor and 99.62 kg drugs since the Model Code of Conduct came into force.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 80% police force, 250 companies of central forces to ensure free & fair elections in Punjab

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On