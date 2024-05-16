80% police force, 250 companies of central forces to ensure free & fair elections in Punjab

Special director general of police (law and order) Arpit Shukla, who was on a whirlwind tour of Amritsar and Jalandhar, on Wednesday, said that 80% of the police force is being mobilised and at least 225 more companies of central forces will be arriving in Punjab soon to ensure free and fair conduct of elections. Special director general of police (law and order) Arpit Shukla, along with DIG (border range) Rakesh Kaushal and Amritsar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, addressing a press conference in Amritsar. (HT photo)

Twenty-five companies of Central Forces have already been deployed in the state.

During a meeting with Border Range IGP/DIG, CPs, and SSPs of Amritsar and Jalandhar, Shukla directed the officers to intensify checking of vehicles, especially commercial vehicles, entering and exiting the state, to check the influx of narcotics and illicit liquor.

He added that the district police heads have been directed to ensure heavy deployment of security forces in sensitive areas.

The Punjab Police have so far recovered ₹5.45 crore unaccounted cash, 11.49 lakh litres liquor and 99.62 kg drugs since the Model Code of Conduct came into force.