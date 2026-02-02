81-year-old NRI woman strangled to death in Khanna

Ludhiana: An 81-year-old NRI woman was strangled to death at her residence in the New Abadi area of Khanna, police said on Sunday. An 81-year-old NRI woman was strangled to death at her residence in the New Abadi area of Khanna, police said on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Jagpal Kaur, was found lying in the bathroom with her hands and mouth tied with a piece of cloth, police said. According to police, the victim’s son and daughter are settled abroad. She had lost her husband a few years ago.

Kaur, a retired teacher, had returned from Canada in October last year and was living alone. She was planning to go back to Canada in April.The body was spotted by her domestic help who informed the police.

According to police, preliminary investigations suggest that the murder was premeditated and that the victim may have been assaulted prior to being killed.

The authorities are also probing whether the crime was motivated by robbery as they are verifying if any valuables or cash are missing from the house.

A forensic team was called in to collect evidence and CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned to identify the assailants.

A case of murder has been registered against unidentified persons at the City 1 police station, Khanna.

Pawanjit Chaudhary, superintendent of police (SP, detective), said, “The investigation is being conducted from all angles and the accused will be arrested soon. It is suspected the woman was murdered on Saturday. There are no signs of forced entry, which suggests the accused could have been acquaintances of the victim.”