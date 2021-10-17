Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 82 fresh Covid cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir
The number of patients who were cured in Jammu and Kashmir was 122 with active Covid cases reaching 855, a drop of 40 patients from Friday. Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 406.
The overall number of people who have recovered in Jammu and Kashmir reached 3,25,686 prompting the Covid recovery rate to reach 98.42%. (HT File)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 03:18 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 82 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday. Of the total cases, 67 cases were reported in Kashmir valley while the Jammu division saw 15 infections. The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 122 with active positive cases reaching 855, a drop of 40 patients from yesterday. Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 406.

Officials said with 37 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections followed by 12 cases in Budgam.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,25,686 prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.42%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,30,967 and the death-toll stands at 4,426.

Jammu district has the highest number of 1,144 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 842 deaths.

