83-year-old army veteran killed in Panchkula hit and run

​ Lieutenant General Kulwant Singh Mann (retd), 83, died after being struck by an unidentified vehicle in a hit-and-run incident near his residence in Sector 4, Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) in Panchkula on Friday evening. Lieutenant General Kulwant Singh Mann (retd), 83, hailed from a distinguished military family in Bathinda, representing one of three generations to serve in the Indian Army. (HT Photo)

Police said the accident took place around 6 pm on the Saketri road near the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office while Mann was out for his routine walk.

Passersby found the veteran officer lying on the road and rushed him to Command Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning.

MDC police have launched an investigation and are examining closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage from nearby areas, including a petrol pump, as the stretch where the crash occurred lacked surveillance cameras. An FIR was being registered late Saturday evening at the time of the filing of the report.

Mann hailed from a distinguished military family in Bathinda, representing one of three generations to serve in the Indian Army. He is survived by his wife, a Panjab University gold medalist, and two sons – one serving as a Colonel in the Indian Army and the other in the Canadian Police.

A post-mortem examination is expected to take place on Monday after his son arrives from Canada. Beyond his decorated military career, Gen Mann was one of the earliest members of the Chandigarh Golf Club and was associated with the WorldWide Immigration Consultancy Services post-retirement.