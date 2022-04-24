Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 84,000 robbed at gunpoint from shop in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

84,000 robbed at gunpoint from shop in Ludhiana

The robbers entered the shop, in Dava-Lohana, Ludhiana, and brandished a gun on the owner’s head and asked him hand over the money kept at the shop
Two miscreants robbed <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>84,000 at gunpoint from a money transfer and mobile recharge shop in Ludhiana in broad daylight. (HT Photo)
Two miscreants robbed 84,000 at gunpoint from a money transfer and mobile recharge shop in Ludhiana in broad daylight. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 12:35 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

There is no respite from robberies and snatching incidents in the city. In yet another such case, two miscreants robbed 84,000 at gunpoint from a money transfer and mobile recharge shop at Daba-Lohara in broad daylight on Saturday.

Ramninder Pal Singh Bhatia, owner of Kanta Telecom shop in Daba, said that he left the shop for lunch on Friday afternoon at around 1 pm and his employee Sambhav Jain was present there.

Two masked men, posing as customers, entered the shop and brandished a gun on Jain’s head and asked him hand over the money kept at the shop. “I said that there is no money, but they opened the cash box and fled with 84,000 on the bike that was parked outside,” said Jain.

“One of the miscreants was turbaned and they had covered their faces with pieces of cloth,” he added.

Inspector Davinder Sharma, station house officer at Daba police station, said that a case has been lodged against unidentified accused and police are scanning CCTV footage to identify them.

No let up

April 9 Two motorcycle borne miscreants robbed two employees of a money transfer firm of 10.90 lakh near grain market at Gill Road

April 13 Car borne miscreants robbed a commuter and his mother of jewellery near Gurdwara Sri Atarsar Sahib

April 11 At least six miscreants kidnapped a woman in her car on the intervening night of April 11 and 12 after thrashing her husband and father-in-law. The accused kept on taking the rounds of the roads of the city for around two-and-a- half hours before dropping the woman near Shri Durga Mata temple near Jagraon Bridge. They robbed her of her jewellery, Apple Smart Watch and mobile phone after thrashing her badly.

April 8 Three miscreants robbed an employee of an oil trader in Kesar Ganj Mandi of 40 lakh at gunpoint

April 8 Five armed robbers shot and 33-year-old man in the leg and robbed his car on Ludhiana-Malerkotla Road.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • ​​The poultry farms in Panchkula were directed to maintain proper cleanliness and regularly use medicines in poultry feed and spray insecticides for destruction of adult flies (Representative image/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

    Poultry farms in Panchkula told to keep breeding of mosquitoes in check

    Dr Anil Banwala, deputy director of animal husbandry and dairying, Panchkula, on Saturday conducted inspections to assess and mitigate the mosquito menace in poultry farms of the Barwala-Raipur Rani belt . Four poultry farm each in Barwala and Raipur Rani areas, seven in Naggal and two in Hangola were inspected. “At some poultry farms, deficiencies were noticed in general cleanliness and they were directed to address them within three days,” said Dr Banwala.

  • Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

    K’taka CM assures thorough investigation in PSI recruitment scam

    Bengaluru: Congress legislator and former minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday released an audio clip related to the police sub-inspector recruitment scam, which purportedly carries a conversation between a selected candidate and a middleman. The Congress has asked the government to either transfer additional director general of police (recruitment) Amrut Paul or send him on leave till the completion of the ongoing inquiry by CID sleuths into the scam.

  • Shivpal Yadav at the postmortem house in Prayagraj on Saturday . (HT)

    Prayagraj murders: Shivpal meets victims’ kin

    PRAYAGRAJ: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) national president Shivpal Yadav reached the Sangam city on Saturday evening after getting information about the brutal murder of five people of the same family in Khevrajpur village under Tharwai police station area. After a brief halt at the circuit house at around 4pm, Shivpal Yadav directly reached the post-mortem house and met the victim's family. Shivpal said that this case should be worked out at the earliest.

  • Indian Army XI after winning the hockey title in Chandigarh on Saturday. (HT Photo)

    Indian Army XI walk away with hockey title

    Indian Army XI recorded a fine 7-6 win over Air Force XI to win the 3rd Marshal Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament held at Base Repair Depot, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Both teams were tied at 2-2 in regular time and Indian Army XI clinched the game in extra time. A total of 12 teams including Bangladesh Air Force Hockey team participated in this tournament which was organised by the Air Force Sports Control Board.

  • Owner of the ready-made garment store in Ludhiana targeted by the gang of burglars. (Harvinder Singh/HT)

    Gang makes away with garments worth 8 lakh in Ludhiana

    Burglars broke into a readymade garment store in Guru Nanak Nagar, Jamalpur, and decamped with garments worth 8 lakh on Saturday morning. Investigation was delayed by around two hours as cops of Division 7 and Jamalpur police station could not decide under whose jurisdiction the robbery fell. Ultimately, the Jamalpur police station took the case. SHO Jamalpur police station, Sub-inspector Davinder Singh. Said an FIR will be lodged after recording the victims' statement.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out