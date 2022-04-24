₹84,000 robbed at gunpoint from shop in Ludhiana
There is no respite from robberies and snatching incidents in the city. In yet another such case, two miscreants robbed ₹84,000 at gunpoint from a money transfer and mobile recharge shop at Daba-Lohara in broad daylight on Saturday.
Ramninder Pal Singh Bhatia, owner of Kanta Telecom shop in Daba, said that he left the shop for lunch on Friday afternoon at around 1 pm and his employee Sambhav Jain was present there.
Two masked men, posing as customers, entered the shop and brandished a gun on Jain’s head and asked him hand over the money kept at the shop. “I said that there is no money, but they opened the cash box and fled with ₹84,000 on the bike that was parked outside,” said Jain.
“One of the miscreants was turbaned and they had covered their faces with pieces of cloth,” he added.
Inspector Davinder Sharma, station house officer at Daba police station, said that a case has been lodged against unidentified accused and police are scanning CCTV footage to identify them.
No let up
April 9 Two motorcycle borne miscreants robbed two employees of a money transfer firm of ₹10.90 lakh near grain market at Gill Road
April 13 Car borne miscreants robbed a commuter and his mother of jewellery near Gurdwara Sri Atarsar Sahib
April 11 At least six miscreants kidnapped a woman in her car on the intervening night of April 11 and 12 after thrashing her husband and father-in-law. The accused kept on taking the rounds of the roads of the city for around two-and-a- half hours before dropping the woman near Shri Durga Mata temple near Jagraon Bridge. They robbed her of her jewellery, Apple Smart Watch and mobile phone after thrashing her badly.
April 8 Three miscreants robbed an employee of an oil trader in Kesar Ganj Mandi of ₹40 lakh at gunpoint
April 8 Five armed robbers shot and 33-year-old man in the leg and robbed his car on Ludhiana-Malerkotla Road.
-
Poultry farms in Panchkula told to keep breeding of mosquitoes in check
Dr Anil Banwala, deputy director of animal husbandry and dairying, Panchkula, on Saturday conducted inspections to assess and mitigate the mosquito menace in poultry farms of the Barwala-Raipur Rani belt . Four poultry farm each in Barwala and Raipur Rani areas, seven in Naggal and two in Hangola were inspected. “At some poultry farms, deficiencies were noticed in general cleanliness and they were directed to address them within three days,” said Dr Banwala.
-
K’taka CM assures thorough investigation in PSI recruitment scam
Bengaluru: Congress legislator and former minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday released an audio clip related to the police sub-inspector recruitment scam, which purportedly carries a conversation between a selected candidate and a middleman. The Congress has asked the government to either transfer additional director general of police (recruitment) Amrut Paul or send him on leave till the completion of the ongoing inquiry by CID sleuths into the scam.
-
Prayagraj murders: Shivpal meets victims’ kin
PRAYAGRAJ: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) national president Shivpal Yadav reached the Sangam city on Saturday evening after getting information about the brutal murder of five people of the same family in Khevrajpur village under Tharwai police station area. After a brief halt at the circuit house at around 4pm, Shivpal Yadav directly reached the post-mortem house and met the victim's family. Shivpal said that this case should be worked out at the earliest.
-
Indian Army XI walk away with hockey title
Indian Army XI recorded a fine 7-6 win over Air Force XI to win the 3rd Marshal Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament held at Base Repair Depot, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Both teams were tied at 2-2 in regular time and Indian Army XI clinched the game in extra time. A total of 12 teams including Bangladesh Air Force Hockey team participated in this tournament which was organised by the Air Force Sports Control Board.
-
Gang makes away with garments worth ₹8 lakh in Ludhiana
Burglars broke into a readymade garment store in Guru Nanak Nagar, Jamalpur, and decamped with garments worth ₹8 lakh on Saturday morning. Investigation was delayed by around two hours as cops of Division 7 and Jamalpur police station could not decide under whose jurisdiction the robbery fell. Ultimately, the Jamalpur police station took the case. SHO Jamalpur police station, Sub-inspector Davinder Singh. Said an FIR will be lodged after recording the victims' statement.
