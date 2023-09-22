850gm opium seized from courier package in Ludhiana

A Mohali resident has been booked for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs out of the country through a courier service. The Sahnewal police cut open the package and found 850 gm of opium hidden under the clothes. (iStock)

The employees at the DHL Express Company, a courier company located in Dhandhari Khurd in Ludhiana, discovered suspicious items in the package during parcel scan on Thursday following which Mayank Chauhan, supervisor at the courier company, alerted the police.

The sender of the parcel, identified as Amandeep Singh of Mullanpur village of SAS Nagar, was booked on Thursday night.

According to Chauhan, the parcel was received at the Dhandari Khurd office on Thursday, to be sent to a man named Banjit Singh of Brampton in Canada. The company’s scanning system alerted employees about the presence of something unusual.

ASI Raghbir Singh, the investigating officer from Sahnewal police station, said that an FIR under sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been filed against Amandeep Singh.

Crime goes on unabated

A Jalandhar resident was booked for trying to allegedly smuggle drugs out of the country through a courier service on August 25. 1 kg opium was recovered from the package.

The Sahnewal police foiled a major drug smuggling attempt on August 11 when a local courier company discovered narcotics hidden inside packages bound for international destinations. A total of 685 gm opium was recovered from two packages hidden under garments.

The city police had filed a case after 74 gm opium was recovered from a package bearing a US address at a courier company on March 28.

The Ludhiana rural police arrested a local drug peddler for smuggling contrabands to foreign countries through courier service using fake documents on March 24. The police had recovered 200 gm of opium and a car from the accused.