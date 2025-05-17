85kg heroin haul: Accused’s house served as stash point for drugs

The accused Amarjot Singh alias Jota, a resident of Bhittewad village in Amritsar district, from which a stash of 85kg heroin was recovered is an addict and was working on the directions of his UK-based drug handler Lalli, police said on Friday. Accused in custody of the police. Tarn Taran SSP Abhimanyu Rana showing 85 kg heroin recovered from a smuggler on Friday. (HT Photo)

Tarn Taran police, which is investigating the case, said his main task was to collect the small consignments sent via drones from across the border and then deliver it further as directed by Lalli. He is basically a storekeeper. His house at Bhittewad village served as a stash point for the network, police added.

According to information gathered from Tarn Taran Police, the consignment used to arrive from Pakistan in small quantities via drones.

The main accused’s task was to collect and store it. A preliminary probe has pointed out that the reason behind collecting the small quantities to store at the place was that the peddlers wanted to sell the stash when the demand was at its peak. The police’s campaign against drugs has already choked the supply and the accused anticipated that when the demand will peak, they will sell the stash for huge profit,” said Tarn Taran SSP Abhimanyu Rana.

Rana said that Jota, a pharmacist, was just a cog in the network and the police probe is on to bust the entire module.

“The biggest problem for the police in the ongoing probe is that UK-based smuggler Lalli, who was handling Jota, is not a known smuggler. We are still hunting for his details, address and linkages in Punjab and Pakistan. Detailed probe is on. Special teams are closely working on it. The mobile phone of the accused has also been sent for forensic examination,” the SSP added.