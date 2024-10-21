874 FIRs registered against farmers for burning stubble in Punjab

Blurb: ₹10.55 lakh penalty imposed in 397 cases; red entries marked in revenue records of 394 farmers Farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear off the crop residue (HT File)

The Punjab Police have registered 874 first information reports (FIRs) and imposed a penalty of ₹10.55 lakh on 397 farmers for burning stubble in the past 20 days. Besides, red entries have also been made in revenue records of 394 farmers. Red entries marked in revenue records makes it difficult for farmers to sell, mortgage their land or avail loans against it.

In Punjab, nearly 20% of the paddy crop has been harvested and the state has recorded 1,510 cases of farm fires since September 15, when the state’s remote sensing centre started recording. The cases were 1,764 in the corresponding period last year.

Despite efforts to curb farm fires, authorities anticipate that the number of incidents this season may not see a drastic reduction compared to previous years, in part due to a controversy regarding procurement that has seen farmers go on protest.

Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is a major reason behind the alarming spike in air pollution levels in the National Capital Region in October and November. Farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear off the crop residue as the window between paddy harvesting and sowing of the next crop is short.

“To ensure no stubble burning, the Punjab Police in collaboration with the civil administration has initiated a campaign to educate farmers about harmful effects of burning stubble and also taking legal action against those found putting matchstick to paddy straw,” special director general of police Arpit Shukla, who was appointed the nodal officer to deal with the cases of farm fires, said. He added no case of stubble burning was found at 471 spots. However, daily diary report (DDR) entries of 471 cases were made at police stations concerned.

The action comes following the directions of the Supreme Court and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to bring stubble burning cases to zero.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav has been holding meetings with senior officers, range officers, commissioners of police, senior superintendents of police and station house officers (SHOs) to personally review the cases of stubble burning in the state on a day-to-day basis, said Shukla.

He said deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police have been conducting joint tours at villages, which have been identified as stubble-burning hotspots and holding public awareness meetings with farmer unions at district and sub-divisional levels.

“As many as 522 joint tours were conducted by deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police and 981 joint tours were undertaken by sub-divisional magistrates and deputy superintendents of police in last few days, during which they held 2,504 public awareness meetings, while 2,457 meetings were organised with the farmers and farm unions,” the special DGP said.

He said legal action is being initiated against those found burning stubble. He exhorted farmers to cooperate and not burn the crop residue that will not only lead to the deterioration of the environment but will also affect the health of people, especially children and elders.

Shukla said additional patrolling parties have been deployed depending on the area and size of the police station, while flying squads are also keeping a vigil on stubble burning.