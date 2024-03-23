Chandigarh: 89 let off in 2010 CTU conductor recruitment exam scam

Chandigarh A local court on Friday acquitted a total of 89 accused in the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) conductor recruitment exam case dating back to 2010. The Chandigarh administration had formed an inquiry committee under the chairmanship of the UT transport director after allegations of cheating in the written examination arose in March 2011. (iStock)

The written examination was held on October 3, 2010. After the results were declared on February 25, 2011, 144 candidates were shortlisted. Out of these, 139 candidates were from Haryana, including more than 90 from Sonepat district. In March 2011, allegations of cheating in the written examination arose. Taking cognisance of the matter, the UT administration formed an inquiry committee under the chairmanship of the UT transport director.

After the investigation, a total of 89 candidates, who passed the examination, were arrested and a case was registered under Sections 419, 420, 511 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code. But the court acquitted all of them after the prosecution failed to prove the charges.

As per their defence counsels, the prosecution failed to prove the allegations and even the witnesses never identified any of the accused.

Also, in the forensic report, the handwriting samples could not prove whether the writings were of those candidates. The detailed order is awaited.