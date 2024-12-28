8.9 mm rain, hail lash Chandigarh showers likely today

Two spells of hail, both lasting nearly a minute, and 8.9 mm rain through the day brought down the mercury by nine notches on Friday, leaving residents shivering. Commuters brave the chill and rain in Chandigarh on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The hail was recorded at 3:36 pm and 4:46 pm at the Sector 39 office of the India Meteorological Department. Met officials said that chances of rain will continue on Saturday though it is expected to be lighter.

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said hail is unlikely on Saturday as the majority of the system has passed the region. “While there are chances of light rain in the city on Saturday, the intensity will be lower.”

While 0.1 mm rain was recorded till 8:30 am in the morning, 8.8 mm rain was recorded later during the day. With the fresh spell, the total rain recorded this month stands at 12.8 mm.

Fog likely on Sunday

Though there is no prediction of rain on Sunday, residents can expect dense fog due to increased moisture in the air and clear skies. The temperature is also likely to take a hit with snowfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh which will lead to colder winds here.

The maximum temperature fell from 24.1°C on Thursday to 15.9°C on Friday, 3.9 degrees below normal. This is the second lowest of the season as it had dropped to 13.7°C on December 23 following another spell of rain.

The minimum temperature rose from 7.3°C on Thursday to 9.4°C on Friday, 2.7 degrees above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 16°C and 19°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 9°C and 11°C.