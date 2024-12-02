8th Military Literature Festival concludes in Chandigarh

The 8th Military Literature Festival concluded on Sunday at the Lake Club, drawing crowds and offering discussions, and tributes. Discussions on modern warfare and geopolitical strategies were a major draw. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The event, known for celebrating the legacy of the armed forces, brought together veterans, scholars, and military enthusiasts to delve into the complexities of warfare and the human spirit behind it.

The day began on an emotional note with a panel discussion paying tribute to the late Punjabi poet Surjit Pattar. Speakers shared heartfelt memories and highlighted the poet’s lasting legacy.

Discussions on modern warfare and geopolitical strategies were a major draw. Lt Gen Rakesh Sharma, Maj Gen Govind Dwivedi and Maj Gen Sudhakar Jee analysed the evolving dynamics of modern warfare concerning India, Pakistan, and China.

Another session on the shifting geo-strategic significance of the Afghanistan-Pakistan region featured insights from Lt Gen Kamal Davar, IAS officer RK Kaushik, and analyst Sumeer Bhasin.

The day’s final panel, led by former navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba, Maj Gen Neeraj Bali and Maj Gen Harvijay Singh, explored the role of grey zone warfare, disruptive technologies, and non-state actors in west Asia.

Book discussions added depth to the festival. Author Vikram Jit Singh discussed his book, “Flowers on a Kargil Cliff,” while Lt Gen PM Bali emphasised its portrayal of courage during the 1999 Kargil War.

In another session, Pravin Sawhney offered insights into the modernisation of China’s People’s Liberation Army. The festival concluded with a discussion on the book “Military History of the Sikhs: From the Battle of Bhangani to World War II,” led by Lt Gen RS Sujlana, celebrating Sikh military traditions.

The Clarion Call theatre also drew crowds with engaging military documentaries.