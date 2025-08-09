8-year-old killed after school van overturns in Jhajjar

An eight-year-old student of a private school was killed and another was injured when the school van overturned turtle after a tyre burst in Jhajjar on Friday, said police. The deceased has been identified as Hitansh alias Chikku. He was studying in Class 3.

A spokesperson of Jhajjar police said that the incident took place on Friday afternoon when the van of SFS school was coming to Jhajjar from Birdhana village to drop the students after the school hours.

“When the van reached near Gudha village, which is 2 km from Jhajjar, the van overturned after a tyre burst. Another student sustained injuries. We have not received any official complaint so far,” said the spokesperson.