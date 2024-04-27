90 % complaints disposed of since poll code enforced: CEO

Chief electoral officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg disclosed on Saturday that as many as 813 complaints and grievances were received in the election department since the announcement of general elections and imposition of the model code of conduct in the state on March 16. HT Image

Providing details, he said 485 complaints were received through the National Grievances Service Portal (NGSP) call centres on toll-free number 1800-332-1950 at state and district contact centres. Apart from this, 241 complaints were received through the state and district model code of conduct nodal officers and 87 complaints have been uploaded on the C-Vigil portal.

The CEO said out of 485 complaints received through the call centres, 461 have been disposed of and 24 were pending for disposal, in which action is being taken as per the norms. Similarly, 241 complaints were received through poll code nodal officers at the state and district level out of which 176 have been disposed of and 65 complaints were pending due to want of reports from respective departments and field offices, where inquiries were underway.

In the C-Vigil portal, 87 complaints have been received out of which 44 complaints have been dropped as these have been found either fake or are test cases filed by the stakeholders to check the portal, and action has been taken on the remaining 43 complaints within 100 minutes.

The election department has thus disposed off 90 %of complaints received through various mediums and available channels with the public for lodging their grievances from different corners of the state. He said as per the direction of the ECI, the C- Vigil complaints were being settled within 100 minutes. The highest number of C-Vigil complaints have been received in Una whereas there were no such complaints from Kinnaur, Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti. He stated that the maximum number of complaints were reported against displaying of posters and banners without permission, campaigning beyond permitted hours, general conduct of officials .