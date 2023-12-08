90 km ‘walk against drugs’ to start from New Chandigarh on December 10

To address the issue of drug abuse in Punjab through a collective community-driven effort, Chandigarh-based author Khushwant Singh will be holding “People’s walk against drugs” from December 10 from New Chandigarh ( Mullanpur), Mohali, covering 90 km, and concluding in Khatkar Kalan, Nawanshahr district, on December 15, a town historically significant as the hometown of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. HT Image

Motivated by a call to action after witnessing a distressing video depicting two young lives lost to drug overdose, Singh said, “It’s just become unbearable to witness so many young deaths due to drug addiction. I believe that civil society needs to go beyond mere complaints and take tangible steps to address the escalating drug problem in the state. The walk symbolises a collective resolve against this menace.”

To ensure the safety of the walkers during this significant journey, along the main highway, Singh has appealed to various district administrations for their support.