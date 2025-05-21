900 paramilitary companies likely to guard Amarnath Yatra

Jammu The Amarnath Yatra this year is likely to see an unprecedented security grid with 900 companies of paramilitary forces and additional deployment of the army, according to a senior home department official.

The developments come in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 25 tourists and a local, and the India-Pakistan conflict that ensued. The 38-day long pilgrimage to the cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas begins July 3.

"Deliberations to chalk out a foolproof security mechanism are on. Tentatively, around 900 companies of various paramilitary forces like CRPF, SSB, ITBP and BSF are likely to be deployed by the Centre," said a top official in the home department, requesting anonymity.

"The army has identified vulnerable places, especially in Pahalgam and Baltal, the two base camps from where the pilgrimage starts simultaneously, and they are being plugged. The cave shrine will also be secured with the deployment of commandos," he added.

A strategy is being chalked out and a multi-tier security grid will be put in place, the official said.

The cave shrine is situated at a height of around 13,000 feet from the sea level. It is about 45 km from Pahalgam and 14 km from Baltal. The trek from Baltal, though short, is steeper compared to Pahalgam.

Jammu and Kashmir Police will be a key part of the security grid.

"CCTVs will be installed at vantage points on Jammu-Pathankot-Srinagar national highway and at base camps and community halls where pilgrims will be lodged. Drones will be pressed into service to ensure effective surveillance and pre-empt any possible terror threat," said a senior police officer.

"Quick response teams of the CRPF and police will be stationed at the base camps and community halls. Sniffer dogs, bomb disposal squads, ambulances, vehicle recovery detachments and radio frequency identification tags for pilgrims will be part of the security grid," the police officer added.

On Saturday, J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah said that after the Pahalgam attack, his government was focused on ensuring an incident-free Amarnath Yatra. Over 3.5 lakh pilgrims have registered for the ensuing pilgrimage, which has always been a "high-value" target for terror outfits.