₹925-crore loan scheme to boost agriculture infrastructure in Himachal
To improve the agricultural infrastructure in Himachal, farmers are set to have access ₹925 crore in loans to establish cold storage, processing units, warehouses and packaging units through the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund scheme. Under the scheme, individuals can avail loans of up to ₹2 crore at a nominal 6% interest rate.
A brainstorming session aimed at raising awareness about the scheme among farmers, bank representatives and officials from departments concerned was held on Saturday. Agriculture minister Chandra Kumar presided over the event .
Agriculture secretary C Palarasu highlighted the versatility of the scheme, emphasising that it facilitates establishment of new units and provides for the renovation of existing ones. The scheme covers a range of facilities, including warehouses, silos, cold chains, logistics facilities, packing houses, e-marketing platforms, grading and sorting units, primary processing units and fruit ripening units.