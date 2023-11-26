925-crore loan scheme to boost agriculture infrastructure in Himachal

To improve the agricultural infrastructure in Himachal, farmers are set to have access ₹925 crore in loans to establish cold storage, processing units, warehouses and packaging units through the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund scheme. Under the scheme, individuals can avail loans of up to ₹2 crore at a nominal 6% interest rate. Agriculture secretary C Palarasu highlighted the versatility of the scheme, emphasising that it facilitates establishment of new units and provides for the renovation of existing ones (iSTock)

A brainstorming session aimed at raising awareness about the scheme among farmers, bank representatives and officials from departments concerned was held on Saturday. Agriculture minister Chandra Kumar presided over the event .

Agriculture secretary C Palarasu highlighted the versatility of the scheme, emphasising that it facilitates establishment of new units and provides for the renovation of existing ones. The scheme covers a range of facilities, including warehouses, silos, cold chains, logistics facilities, packing houses, e-marketing platforms, grading and sorting units, primary processing units and fruit ripening units.