929 get jabbed in Chandigarh on Day 1 of drive for 18-44 age group

As the Chandigarh health authorities kicked off the inoculation drive for the 18-44 age group on Friday, around 93% beneficiaries turned up to receive their first jab of Covid-19 vaccine.

Out of the 1,000 people who booked the slots for the day, only 71 missed their shots.

UT health services director Dr Amandeep Kang said, “The vaccination drive received a good response from residents and only pre-booked appointment-based vaccinations took place. There were 1,000 slots and 929 people got vaccinated, with 71 missing their appointments due to personal reasons. No on-the-spot walk-ins were allowed. Proper social distancing was ensured at the vaccination centres.”

Seven centres that were designated as vaccination centres witnessed long queues with people lining up from 9am to receive the jab.

Phulkit Arora, a 34-year-old IT professional who received the first dose at Government Multispeciality Hospital, Sector 16, said it was a seamless experience. “I was excited to take the shot and was the first one to get it here. The staff guided me well about the precautions I was supposed to take,” he said.

Gap of 84 days must till second shot

In line with the Centre’s guidelines, the mandatory gap between the first and second vaccine doses has been extended to 84 days, said Dr Amandeep Kang. She added that the Co-Win will not accept bookings for the second shot before 84 days.

As the administration threw open vaccination time slots for the 18-44 age group on Thursday afternoon, it took only an hour for all 7,000 slots till May 22 to get booked.

There is no facility for walk-in registration, and the beneficiaries will have to book the slot and obtain the time and place of vaccine through the Co-WIN portal.

Private hospitals are to get the vaccines directly from manufacturers. For example, the Serum Institute of India has allocated 12,000 doses of Covishield to Chaitanya Hospital in Sector 44 for May.

They may also start the vaccination drive on payment basis immediately after the actual receipt of vaccines. They are already registered on the Co-WIN portal and will be able to offer the slots after they receive the doses.