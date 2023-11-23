A non-starter: Only 7% two-wheelers, 3% cars registered in Chandigarh since April are EVs

Despite the UT administration revising the targets for electric vehicle (EV) policy thrice this financial year, only around 7% of the total two-wheelers registered in the city were electric. Between April and November 19, only 1,109 electric two-wheelers have been registered against 15,588 fuel-based two-wheelers in the city — amounting to 6.6%. (HT Photo)

The findings were revealed in the meeting held on Wednesday under the chairpersonship of the officiating adviser, Nitin Kumar Yadav, with officers from the registration and licensing authority (RLA) and Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST).

Between April and November 19, only 1,109 electric two-wheelers have been registered against 15,588 fuel-based two-wheelers in the city — amounting to 6.6%.

The figures will on Thursday be presented before the UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit, who will make a final decision on the removal of capping on the registration of non-electric two-wheelers in the city.

The policy had drawn sharp criticism from automobile dealers as well as residents after being rolled out on September 20, 2022. The UT has been forced to revise the target thrice this year — on July 4, October 18, and November 8.

The maximum of 297 electric two-wheelers were registered in May against 2,140 petrol-based two-wheelers, followed by 158 against 1,876 in October when registration of non-electric two-wheelers was stopped twice — first on October 6, after achieving the target fixed in the EV Policy revised in July, and second on October 29, after enhancing the target on October 18.

In August, the city witnessed the lowest registration of 97 electric two-wheelers against 1,497 non-electric ones.

In the current financial year up to November 19, a total of 592 electric four-wheelers were registered against 18,485 non-electric four-wheelers. The latter category included 13,538 petrol, 4,333 diesel and 614 strong hybrid vehicles. Notably, even the strong hybrid vehicles outnumbered EVs.

On November 20, member of Parliament Kirron Kher, mayor Anup Gupta, automobile dealers, and senior officers of the UT administration attended the meeting convened by CREST to chalk out the modalities for amending the EV Policy.

Both Kher and Gupta had strongly criticised the capping on the registration of non-electric two-wheelers.

Ram Kumar Garg, finance secretary of the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association, Chandigarh, meanwhile, said, “We request the administrator to remove the capping permanently as it is not in any part of the country. We are not against the EV policy, but it should be encouraged with incentives and by providing infrastructure.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON