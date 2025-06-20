Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
A Sreenivas is Haryana chief electoral officer

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 20, 2025 10:08 AM IST

A Sreenivas, secretary (energy department) and managing director (Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited) has been appointed as the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Haryana, replacing Pankaj Agarwal

A Sreenivas, secretary (energy department) and managing director (Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited) has been appointed as the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Haryana, replacing Pankaj Agarwal, according to an order issued by the office of chief secretary on Thursday. In a June 12 bureaucratic reshuffle, Haryana government had also given Pankaj Agarwal, CEO Haryana, the charge of principal secretary (agriculture and farmers welfare) subject to the concurrence of the election commission of India.

Haryana government had also given Pankaj Agarwal, CEO Haryana, the charge of principal secretary (agriculture and farmers welfare) subject to the concurrence of the election commission of India. (HT File)
Haryana government had also given Pankaj Agarwal, CEO Haryana, the charge of principal secretary (agriculture and farmers welfare) subject to the concurrence of the election commission of India. (HT File)

News / Cities / Chandigarh / A Sreenivas is Haryana chief electoral officer
