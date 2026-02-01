A statewide initiative: Haryana to start AI literacy drive to prevent brain drain

The Haryana government has planned a statewide artificial intelligence (AI) literacy drive to train more than a lakh individuals to prevent brain drain. The state government is also setting up centres of excellence (CoE) for artificial intelligence at Gurugram focusing on enterprise AI, financial technology, and urban innovation in partnership with industry leaders. The event was attended by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini as chief guest. (HT Photo for representation)

Another CoE at Panchkula will be dedicated to public governance, healthcare AI, and academic research in collaboration with the Union ministry of electronic and information technology.

This was stated by chief executive officer (CEO) of ARJUN (AI for Resilient Jobs, Urban Air Quality & Next-Gen Skills Council), J Ganesan, on Saturday at an AI Summit hosted by non-profit organisation, The IndUs Entrepreneurs (TIE), Chandigarh chapter with Haryana government as state partner.

It was formally inaugurated by member of Parliament Satnam Singh Sandhu.

“The Haryana AI Development Project (HAIDP) has a ₹475 crore blueprint. Besides, skilling and workforce training of over a lakh individuals through statewide AI literacy drives and officer training programmes, we are also into startup financing entailing seed funding and incubation support and opening experience centres for AI entrepreneurs,’’ Ganesan said in his presentation.

The CEO said that the state government’s governance philosophy was based on the national “Antyodaya” principle—to ensure that AI benefits reached the last citizen through inclusive growth and equitable access.

Speaking about the road ahead, Ganesan said in the phase 1 of HAIDP, they are establishing state-level CoEs. “ We are also scaling AI-led solutions by deploying high-impact models for urban air quality management, predictive healthcare, and precision agriculture to enhance citizen service delivery,’’ he said.