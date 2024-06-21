A step closer to 24x7 surveillance as work to install CCTV cams begins

{Mohali} GMADA and Mohali MC had accorded permission to set up CCTV cameras a day prior. (HT File)

Traffic rule violators will soon be under 24x7 surveillance in the city, as the Punjab Police Housing Corporation (PPHC) on Thursday began installing closed-circuit television cameras in the city.

Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) and the municipal corporation had on Wednesday accorded permission for the move, aimed to curb accidents and track down criminals.

PPHC officers said the installation process has been completed and the cameras will be integrated into the Command and Control Centre in Sohana within three months, following which the Mohali police will start issuing e-challans.

“A day after we got the permissions, we started the installation process and did demarcation at Chawla Chowk and Micro Chowk. We will start installing poles on Friday and we will complete the installation of CCTV cameras within three months at the 20 junctions in Mohali,” PPHC chief engineer Ranjodh Singh said.

Punjab special DGP Sharad Satya Chauhan and PPHC managing director said the cameras will save precious lives and will bring discipline in traffic here

“These cameras will not only help police post crime but will also help in predictive policing. We will install more cameras in the next phase”, the special DGP said.

Additional DGP Traffic Amardeep Singh Rai, added, “It is great that the PPHC has started the installation of cameras. Once these cameras will be integrated with a Command and Control Centre , we will start training cops the right ways of surveillance. We will be able to start e-challaning anytime before the end of this year.”

To be installed at a cost of ₹17.70 crore, the 405 CCTV cameras are expected to rein in reckless driving, by way of prompt e-challans, thereby bringing down accidents and subsequent fatalities.

The district had recorded a whopping 300 deaths in 500 road accidents in 2023, while 296 more people died in 494 mishaps in 2022.