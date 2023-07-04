A year on, power supply restored to 80 houses in Mohali’s Posh City

A year after disconnecting the power supply of 80 families in Posh City, Sector 91/92 near Chappar Chiri, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has restored the connections. The families had been managing with generator sets for almost a year. In May 2022, the PSPCL had disconnected the connections due to non-payment of power bills. Residents had been managing with generator sets for almost a year. (HT File Photo)

The area falls under the Kharar sub-division and people have been living there for over two years.

The general secretary of the Residents’ Welfare Association, Sunil Kumar, said that the developer was providing supply through temporary meters earlier and PSPCL has installed its own meters now. He expressed gratitude towards the builder for taking the initiative to restore the power supply.