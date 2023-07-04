Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / A year on, power supply restored to 80 houses in Mohali’s Posh City

A year on, power supply restored to 80 houses in Mohali’s Posh City

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jul 04, 2023 01:35 AM IST

Posh City, Sector 91/92 near Chappar Chiri, falls under the Kharar sub-division and people have been living there for over two years

A year after disconnecting the power supply of 80 families in Posh City, Sector 91/92 near Chappar Chiri, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has restored the connections. The families had been managing with generator sets for almost a year. In May 2022, the PSPCL had disconnected the connections due to non-payment of power bills.

The area falls under the Kharar sub-division and people have been living there for over two years.

The general secretary of the Residents’ Welfare Association, Sunil Kumar, said that the developer was providing supply through temporary meters earlier and PSPCL has installed its own meters now. He expressed gratitude towards the builder for taking the initiative to restore the power supply.

