Aadhaar obtained ‘fraudulently’ for land mutation; 2 booked

Identified as Baldeep Kaur Chhina and her husband Amardeep Singh Chhina, both foreign nationals, the accused have been slapped with Sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged documents) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, officials said. A couple has been booked for allegedly obtaining Aadhaar cards through false declarations and using the same to facilitate the transfer of agricultural land, police said on Friday.

Complainant Simranpreet Singh, a resident of Kharar in Mohali district, alleged that his sister and brother-in-law stayed in India for only 12 days between August 28 and September 9, 2023, but declared a residential stay of 182 days to obtain Aadhaar cards.

According to the complaint and inquiry reports, the Aadhaar enrolment forms were certified using the complainant’s residential address in Kharar. Investigators found that the documents declared the accused as Indian residents, despite their foreign nationality. Police said the Aadhaar cards were later used in revenue proceedings.

Based on these documents, a chunk of agricultural land located in Begowal village was transferred in the name of Baldeep Kaur. Under Section 6(5) of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, foreign nationals are barred from acquiring agricultural land in India. Police said the alleged false Aadhaar documentation enabled the transfer to proceed.

The complainant also alleged misuse of official position during the Aadhaar certification process. The matter was examined through multiple official channels before police registered the FIR.

Cops said the criminality in the case arises from false representation of residence, preparation and certification of documents containing incorrect declarations, and use of those documents to obtain a legal benefit, resulting in transfer of property.

Further action would follow based on documentary evidence and findings during the investigation, officials added.