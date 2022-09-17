Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Aam Aadmi Clinic at Ludhiana’s Chand Cinema saw highest footfall in Punjab in last one month

Aam Aadmi Clinic at Ludhiana’s Chand Cinema saw highest footfall in Punjab in last one month

Updated on Sep 17, 2022 01:20 AM IST

As many as 19,455 residents have availed of free health check-up facilities at the nine Aam Aadmi Clinics in Ludhiana in the past month, officials said; the AAC at Chand Cinema has topped the state, where 3,594 people have been checked between August 15 and September 15

Of the nine Aam Aadmi Clinics in Ludhiana, six are at densely-populated areas in the city. (HT File)
ByMohit Khanna, Ludhiana

As many as 19,455 residents have availed of free health check-up facilities at the nine Aam Aadmi Clinics in Ludhiana in the past month, officials said.

The AAC at Chand Cinema has topped the state, where 3,594 people have been checked between August 15 and September 15.

Sharing details, civil surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said that tests of 4,052 patients have been conducted so far at the clinics in Ludhiana. Of the nine AACs, six are at densely-populated areas in the city, she said.

After Chand Cinema, maximum patients (3,042) were checked at AAC Dhandari Kalan, where 473 tests were also conducted. In Khanna, 2,897 patients were screened at the AAC on Lalheri Road, while 722 patients underwent tests and 1,658 health check-ups were conducted at Raikot.

Interestingly, AACs at Transport Nagar and Focal Point Phase 5, which cater to a huge migrant population, witnessed a relatively low turnout. Check-ups of only 1,068 and 1,200 patients respectively were conducted at these two clinics till September 15.

Nine non-operational suvidha kendras, which had been lying in a shambles for years, had received a new lease of life after the abandoned buildings were converted into Aam Aadmi Clinics or Mohalla Clinics to provide free health-care services to residents. The AACs were inaugurated on August 15 by chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

The clinics, operational from 8 am to 2 pm, are offering primary healthcare facilities to patients. Besides, 41 packages with around 100 clinical tests are being offered to people free-of-cost in these clinics.

However, soon after inauguration, AACs had come under fire as the patient complained of long waiting hours. Some also complained that the clinics were not offering any treatment and were merely referral centres as they were being sent to civil hospital for treatment.

Saturday, September 17, 2022
