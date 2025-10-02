AAP accuses Centre of ‘betrayal’ on Punjab flood aid

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state chief and cabinet minister Aman Arora on Wednesday dismissed the BJP-led central government’s claims about the release of funds for flood relief, accusing it of having an ‘anti-Punjab attitude’ and indifference to Punjab’s demand for a special package. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state chief and cabinet minister Aman Arora on Wednesday dismissed the BJP-led central government’s claims about the release of funds for flood relief, accusing it of having an ‘anti-Punjab attitude’ and indifference to Punjab’s demand for a special package. (HT File)

Addressing a press conference here, Arora said the way the Centre presented the figures after chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah was nothing short of a “betrayal” of Punjab and its people.

“After the devastating floods, the CM met Shah and placed three major demands before him, including a ₹13,800 crore relief package, relaxation in SDRF/NDRF norms, and relaxation for crop damages due to heavy rainfall. Shah assured him that the Centre will extend help,” said the AAP leader, who was accompanied by party spokesperson Neel Garg.

Arora alleged that a few hours later, the PIB issued a press release through which the central government, instead of approving Punjab’s demands, tried to mislead by showing that Punjab already had ₹12,590 crore available under SDRF. “Even if the Punjab government tries to fully utilise these funds according to the Centre’s rigid norms, not even ₹1,200 crore can be released,” he said, putting the flood damage at thousands of crores.

Speaking on the ₹1,600 crore package, the AAP state chief said that it was claimed that ₹805 crore had already been released.

“This is not new financial assistance at all, as ₹170 crore was already sanctioned by NHAI long ago, and there is money from existing schemes like PM Awas Yojana. The SDRF advance instalment of ₹260 crore, which would have come irrespective of floods, has also been shown as part of this package,” he claimed. Arora slammed Punjab BJP leaders, including Sunil Jakhar, Ashwani Sharma, and Ravneet Bittu, for not standing with the state. “They should answer why they are siding with Delhi when their own people are drowning,” he said.